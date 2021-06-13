Mineral events coming soon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Adorable cape cod being built by J.D. Goodman Builder on over 3 acres! Features 1660 sq ft, 3 bedrooms (w/first floor master), 2.5 baths, open kitchen & family room, 14x16 rear deck and 6x36 front full porch. The huge eat-in kitchen is open to the family room. The family room has a gas fireplace & ceiling fan. The first floor primary suite boasts spacious bedroom with carpet & ceiling fan. Primary bathroom has ceramic floor, double vanity sink, walk-in tile shower, and 5x8 walk-in closet. First floor laundry closet. The upstairs consists of two large bedrooms (carpet & ceiling fans) and full bathroom with ceramic floor. Private 3 acre wooded lot in Beagle Run Subdivision. Pictures are of a similar completed home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dara Nicely, Hometown Realty at 804-752-7585</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Being built by Custom Craft Homes in lakefront Brandywood Estates Subdivision located on the private side of Lake Anna. Adorable craftsman style rancher with upstairs bonus space with attached garage on .91 acre with deeded boat slip! Open kitchen with upgraded Craftsman cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, under counter & recessed lighting, which opens to the family room. The family room features a gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Large eat-in dining room beside kitchen. Vinyl plank floors throughout kitchen, family room, dining area, and foyer. Spacious primary bedroom with 8x5 walk-in closet. The primary bathroom has a double vanity sink, ceramic shower, & linen closet. Two other bedrooms and full bath are on the other end of the house. The second floor features a bonus room and full bathroom, plus over 200 unfinished sq ft for storage or future use. 21x22 garage. 6x18 front porch and 12x16 rear screened porch. It's only a short walk down to the lake waterfront. Estimated date of completion - August. Current stage of construction - lot clearing. Pictures are of similar completed homes and some features may differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dara Nicely, Hometown Realty at 804-752-7585</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Wow, this is country charm all the way! Situated atop a knoll on 1.977ac, surrounded by large trees which gives this property a park like feeling. As you enter up the front steps onto the full covered country porch you will know it was made for family gatherings and relaxing in a rocking chair. Once you step through the front door you know you are home as you get that welcoming warm feeling this home has to offer. Open floor plan makes family gatherings easy as they can sit in the open living room and enjoy conversation from the kitchen. It has a large eat at island that is also great for entertaining. The kitchen has ample cabinet space as well as a pantry with plenty of shelving and storage and a deep farm sink. The primary bedroom is situated away from the other bedrooms offering more privacy and the bathroom is also large and features double bowl granite vanity and a large linen cabinet for more storage. This home has many features and upgrades not found in this price range. It won't last and so grab your clients and come on out to the country!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Loretta Wolfe-Johnson, Neumann & Dunn Real Estate at 804-754-1835</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> To BE Built and Customized for a Buyer and Similar to Photo! The Churchill Plan is situated on a 1.69 Acre Homesite that features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 9 Ft Ceilings on First Floor, Vaulted Master Suite with Jetted Garden Bath w/ Separate 5ft Shower, 72" Double Bowl Vanity, Open Kitchen, 36" Wall Cabinets, Boxed Bay Window in Dining Nook, Stainless Steel Appliances, Three Windows in Great Room for Natural Light, Wood Burning Fireplace, 10' x 16' Covered Rear Porch w/ Celling Fan, Contact Agent for Details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms - accommodates 6 person occupancy. Reedy Creek Subdivision offers High Speed, Wireless Broad Band!<p><strong>For open house information, contact TRACEY MCFARLANE, RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS-CHARLOTTESVILLE at 434-974-1500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>