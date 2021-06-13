Mineral events coming soon
(MINERAL, VA) Mineral has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mineral area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 5052 Cross County Rd, Mineral, VA
Give kids the chance to find the Ultimate Treasure! June 21st-25th from 6-8:30pm, kids will go on an adventure filled with music, games, experiments, stories and crafts. Each night, kids will...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Lake Anna Sundays: Ashleigh Chevalier is on Facebook. To connect with Lake Anna Sundays: Ashleigh Chevalier, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Live music featuring Chris Hanks! Outside the Event Barn or inside if inclement weather. Beverage service available. Walk-ups welcome. Bring a chair!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 81 Louisa Ave, Mineral, VA
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - October 2021Saturdays,8AM - 12PM Location: 81 Louisa Avenue, across from Luck Field in Mineral, VA
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 225 Oak Grove Dr, Mineral, VA
Live music every Saturday! Welcome Madie Paige to Coyote Hole. Madie plays a variety of music and mesmerizes the crowd. Come catch an amazing show. Madie played here last year and made a big...