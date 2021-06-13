Cancel
York, NE

York events coming up

York Dispatch
 8 days ago

(YORK, NE) York is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TkRl_0aT3MoRq00

Preschool Story Time

Stromsburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 320 Central St, Stromsburg, NE

Preschool Story Time at Stromsburg Public Library, 320 Central St, Stromsburg, United States on Wed Jun 16 2021 at 10:30 am to Thu Jun 17 2021 at 10:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUNmE_0aT3MoRq00

Food Distribution – Blue Valley Community Action – York

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3401 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

York Food Pantry at Blue Valley Community Action Open 9am – 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3401 N Lincoln Ave York, NE (402) 362-3516Continue Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pFd2_0aT3MoRq00

CASA for York County Home-Grown Garden Tour

York, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Various Homes, York, NE 68467

Join CASA for York County at our Home-Grown Garden Tour, and help us to provide all children with a home to Grow, Bloom, and Flourish in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYsMB_0aT3MoRq00

York Amateur

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1016 W Elm St, York, NE

The York Amateur is a two-day, 36 hole stroke play tournament. Players are flighted by handicap and play scratch within their flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w41nw_0aT3MoRq00

HHC 5K Run/Walk 2021

Henderson, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1621 Front St, Henderson, NE

July 10, 2021 Henderson Health Care is once again hosting a 5K Run/Walk in association with Henderson Community Days! Bring yourself, bring a friend, or bring a family member and run on a...

