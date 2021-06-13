Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, MO

What’s up Odessa: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 8 days ago

(ODESSA, MO) Odessa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abitE_0aT3MmgO00

Board of Aldermen Regular Session

Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 W Main St, Odessa, MO

Board of Aldermen Regular Session Monday, June 28, 2021 hr div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uF5Q6_0aT3MmgO00

Audrey Griffin Memorial Run

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 401 SW 12th St, Oak Grove, MO

In honor of Audrey Griffin: Audrey Griffin wore many hats in Oak Grove, She was Car Show Chairman, served as alderman and was mayor of Oak Grove from April 1992- to December 1993. But we all know...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5wsO_0aT3MmgO00

Puddle Jumper Days

Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Fun, food and entertainment for all ages! The Odessa Puddle Jumper Days goal is to move forward in making this festival a time for Odessa to celebrate home and give back while doing it!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tysf_0aT3MmgO00

Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1107 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO

Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub at Scrap Yard Eatery and Pub, 1107 Broadway, Oak Grove, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkCoJ_0aT3MmgO00

Worship Concert

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 1050 SW 15th St, Oak Grove, MO

Worship Concert at Cross Creek Baptist, 1050 SW 15th St, Oak Grove, MO, US 64075, Oak Grove, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:15 am

Learn More
Odessa News Beat

Odessa News Beat

Odessa, MO
22
Followers
98
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Oak Grove, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Mo Board#Aldermen Regular Session#Sun Jun#Cross Creek Baptist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Odessa, MOPosted by
Odessa News Beat

Top homes for sale in Odessa

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Custom built split entry in newly developed Oaks of Edgewood. SPACIOUS and open! HUGE living room with electric fireplace perfect for those cozy fall
Odessa, MOPosted by
Odessa News Beat

Check out these Odessa homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Easy one level living in the timeless brick ranch. Open floor plan and large rooms with master bedroom, laundry, and garage all on the main floor. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 living spaces this home has plenty of space to meet all your needs. Call today for a private showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Emily Oldham, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> SOLD before finished...Amazing quality w/this newly constructed modern farmhouse style reverse plan, very open w/custom cabinetry, granite/quartz counter tops, kitchen island, walk-in pantry & grocery pass-thru door from garage, eat-in kitchen w/walkout door to large partially covered composite deck, 4" hickory hardwood flooring throughout main living area, 11ft ceiling & FP in living room, dbl vanity, tiled shower & large walk-in closet in master, laundry room on main level, family room, 3/4 bedrooms + bath 3 in walkout to covered patio, large storage under front porch, upgraded heat pump w/variable speed air handler, upgraded insulation(R-60attic) w/2x6 down walls for efficient heating & cooling, 8 ft. garage door & 16 ft. wide garage door for trucks, lifetime roof along w/superior paint on exterior, all underground septic system.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Lux, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Country living at its best on 25 beautiful acres! This property has it all and includes a reverse 1.5 story house with 4 beds, 3 baths, 5 car garage; separate 1 bed, 1 bath apartment/in-law quarters; barn, pond, creek and shed. The main house has an open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen boasting gorgeous custom cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove top and double oven. The primary bedroom's sitting area has a door to the covered deck, and the bathroom has double vanity, jacuzzi tub and huge walk-in closet. Second bedroom, full bath and laundry room are also located on the main level. Downstairs you'll find a large rec room, 2 bedrooms & full bath, and semi-full kitchen & dining area that walk out to the patio. In the unfinished part of the basement is over 400 sq ft of workshop space, additional storage and a tornado shelter. The income-producing 880 sq ft apartment above the detached 3 car garage is complete with 1 bed, 1 bath, full kitchen, living & dining room, full size stackable washer/dryer and private deck overlooking the awe-inspiring rolling hills. Don't miss your opportunity of a peaceful country life with the comforts of the city!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Miles Rost, Keller Williams Realty Partner at 913-906-5400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Back on the market no fault of the seller. This home is solidly constructed with a feeling of warmth and comfort. It's like having your own secluded sanctuary, 5 acres M/L with fruit trees and a creek. Appraisal in file selling in it's current condition.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brett Wren, RE/MAX Heritage at 816-224-8484</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>