What’s up Odessa: Local events calendar

(ODESSA, MO) Odessa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:

Board of Aldermen Regular Session Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 W Main St, Odessa, MO

Board of Aldermen Regular Session Monday, June 28, 2021

Audrey Griffin Memorial Run Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 401 SW 12th St, Oak Grove, MO

In honor of Audrey Griffin: Audrey Griffin wore many hats in Oak Grove, She was Car Show Chairman, served as alderman and was mayor of Oak Grove from April 1992- to December 1993. But we all know...

Puddle Jumper Days Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Fun, food and entertainment for all ages! The Odessa Puddle Jumper Days goal is to move forward in making this festival a time for Odessa to celebrate home and give back while doing it!

Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1107 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO

Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub at Scrap Yard Eatery and Pub, 1107 Broadway, Oak Grove, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 am

Worship Concert Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 1050 SW 15th St, Oak Grove, MO

Worship Concert at Cross Creek Baptist, 1050 SW 15th St, Oak Grove, MO, US 64075, Oak Grove, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:15 am