Omak calendar: What's coming up

(OMAK, WA) Live events are coming to Omak.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Omak:

Omak Stampede Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find all 2021 Omak rodeos in Washington. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

Christmas on Main Celebration! Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Omak Ave, Omak, WA

Come celebrate Christmas on Main with a full day of fun! CLICK ON LINK TO DOWNLOAD PARADE REGISTRATION FORM...

2021 GCS Invitational Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 200 Sands Trail Rd, Brewster, WA

https://www.golfcorpsolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Powered-By_Final-3.png 2021 GCS Invitational October 6th - Tee Times Start at 10:00 am on Sands Course - 2 Person Best Ball Net/Gross...

VBS - Treasured: Discovering You're Priceless to God Brewster, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 17 Hospital Way, Brewster, WA 98812

Kids will discover that their value doesn't come from their own accomplishment or the number of likes they get; it comes from God.

Post 82 monthly meeting Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

American Legion Post 82, Tonasket, meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm.