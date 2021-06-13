Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsville, UT

What’s up Grantsville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Grantsville Times
Grantsville Times
 8 days ago

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Grantsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grantsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6U9P_0aT3Mkuw00

2021 Bit n' Spur 4th of July Rodeo

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Tooele County's Largest Rodeo's, also known as the State of Utah's oldest rodeo and the largest RMPA Rodeo in all of the states, held every year on July 3rd and 4th at the Desert Peak...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5kfE_0aT3Mkuw00

Tooele County Broncs & Bulls

Grantsville, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2930 Utah 112, Grantsville, UT 84029

Tooele County Broncs & Bulls Friday August 6,2021 Gates open at 5:00pm Event Starts at 7:00pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6EDV_0aT3Mkuw00

UtahSBA SuperMoto RD3 UML | June 13th | Star Trek

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Utah Motorcycle Law “UML” is part of Lance Andrew, P.C., a Salt Lake City-based law firm solely dedicated to representing accident victims who have been injured by others’ negligence. The...

Learn More

Ian Munsick

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Ian Munsick will be performing as part of Country Fan Fest in Toole, Utah on July 31st, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5rhL_0aT3Mkuw00

Incandescence Festival

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1600 UT-138, Grantsville, UT

Incandescence Festival — BONNEVILLE SEABASE, UT, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Learn More
Grantsville Times

Grantsville Times

Grantsville, UT
15
Followers
82
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Grantsville, UT
City
Tooele, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Sun Jul 07#Largest Rodeo#Rmpa Rodeo#Sun Jun#Sheep Ln#Ut Utah Motorcycle Law#Ut Ian Munsick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
Related
Grantsville, UTPosted by
Grantsville Times

Sunday has sun for Grantsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grantsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grantsville, UTPosted by
Grantsville Times

Sun forecast for Grantsville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grantsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grantsville, UTPosted by
Grantsville Times

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Grantsville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Appointment Setters Wanted!!! 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Refinery Security Officer | NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! 4. Entry-Level Customer Service Agent 5. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 6. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 9. Dura-Line Machine Operator- Entry Level in North Salt Lake, Utah 1