Lamar events calendar

(LAMAR, CO) Lamar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lamar area:

Fort Lyon Open House Las Animas, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 30999 Co Rd 15, Las Animas, CO 81054

Join the Fort Lyon community for an open house event for referrals and newly admitted residents!

Rally For Responsible Rural Leadership Las Animas, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Hi Ike McCorkle here, Marine Corps Purple Heart veteran and candidate for Colorado Congressional District 4. Unfortunately, due to weather and some circumstances surrounding COVID, we are...

2021 West World Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 2401 S Main St, Lamar, CO

July 3-4, 2021 Lamar Community College Lamar, COlorado ‍ For hotels, info about the facility and entry form please visit the Colorado website at

Meet and Greet with GlobalED Solutions (Lamar) Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Networking event by GlobalED Solutions on Tuesday, July 20 2021

Safe Driving Strategies – Classroom Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Safe Driving Strategies: A Focus on Distracted and Defensive Driving – This three-hour basic defensive driving course covers the most common forms of distracted and defensive driving. Students...