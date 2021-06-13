Lamar events calendar
(LAMAR, CO) Lamar has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Lamar area:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 30999 Co Rd 15, Las Animas, CO 81054
Join the Fort Lyon community for an open house event for referrals and newly admitted residents!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Hi Ike McCorkle here, Marine Corps Purple Heart veteran and candidate for Colorado Congressional District 4. Unfortunately, due to weather and some circumstances surrounding COVID, we are...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 2401 S Main St, Lamar, CO
July 3-4, 2021 Lamar Community College Lamar, COlorado For hotels, info about the facility and entry form please visit the Colorado website at
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Networking event by GlobalED Solutions on Tuesday, July 20 2021
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Safe Driving Strategies: A Focus on Distracted and Defensive Driving – This three-hour basic defensive driving course covers the most common forms of distracted and defensive driving. Students...