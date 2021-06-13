Cancel
Lamar, CO

Lamar events calendar

Posted by 
Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 8 days ago

(LAMAR, CO) Lamar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lamar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbwV4_0aT3Mi9U00

Fort Lyon Open House

Las Animas, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 30999 Co Rd 15, Las Animas, CO 81054

Join the Fort Lyon community for an open house event for referrals and newly admitted residents!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jV3V6_0aT3Mi9U00

Rally For Responsible Rural Leadership

Las Animas, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Hi Ike McCorkle here, Marine Corps Purple Heart veteran and candidate for Colorado Congressional District 4. Unfortunately, due to weather and some circumstances surrounding COVID, we are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALff5_0aT3Mi9U00

2021 West World

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 2401 S Main St, Lamar, CO

July 3-4, 2021 Lamar Community College Lamar, COlorado ‍ For hotels, info about the facility and entry form please visit the Colorado website at

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S27aH_0aT3Mi9U00

Meet and Greet with GlobalED Solutions (Lamar)

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Networking event by GlobalED Solutions on Tuesday, July 20 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3C7D_0aT3Mi9U00

Safe Driving Strategies – Classroom

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Safe Driving Strategies: A Focus on Distracted and Defensive Driving – This three-hour basic defensive driving course covers the most common forms of distracted and defensive driving. Students...

Lamar, CO
