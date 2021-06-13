Live events coming up in Rawlins

(RAWLINS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Rawlins calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rawlins:

Learn to Make Grab & Go Breakfast Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn how to make scrumptious grab-and-go breakfast options June 15th at 6 p.m. at the Platte Valley Community Center kitchen. Please sign up in advance by calling 307-326-5271 ext.121 Cost: $20...

Moonstruck Melodies returns to Firewater Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY

Join us at Firewater Public House in beautiful Saratoga, WY for an intimate evening of campfire music by Moonstruck Melodies. Firewater Public House has a decadent menu featuring local and mindful...

Canning Class - Mustard Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY

We are going to water bath can delicious ginger garlic mustard! This mustard is the most requested canned food I make. Come learn how to make some for yourself!! $20.00 per person. Only 10...

Paint Van Gogh Piano Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 116A 4th St, Rawlins, WY

Come down and help paint the Downtown Piano, Van Gogh style. The outlines will be ready for you to fill in colors. No charge for this event.

SH & CA Annual Dinner Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Honoring our founders. Round House talking with Dick Perue and Elva Evans and other founders of the Museum and the Saratoga Historical & Cultural Association. Dinner Catered by Firewater...