Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rawlins, WY

Live events coming up in Rawlins

Posted by 
Rawlins Updates
Rawlins Updates
 8 days ago

(RAWLINS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Rawlins calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rawlins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTG6w_0aT3MhGl00

Learn to Make Grab & Go Breakfast

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn how to make scrumptious grab-and-go breakfast options June 15th at 6 p.m. at the Platte Valley Community Center kitchen. Please sign up in advance by calling 307-326-5271 ext.121 Cost: $20...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJFia_0aT3MhGl00

Moonstruck Melodies returns to Firewater

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY

Join us at Firewater Public House in beautiful Saratoga, WY for an intimate evening of campfire music by Moonstruck Melodies. Firewater Public House has a decadent menu featuring local and mindful...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vC8m8_0aT3MhGl00

Canning Class - Mustard

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY

We are going to water bath can delicious ginger garlic mustard! This mustard is the most requested canned food I make. Come learn how to make some for yourself!! $20.00 per person. Only 10...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txnsp_0aT3MhGl00

Paint Van Gogh Piano

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 116A 4th St, Rawlins, WY

Come down and help paint the Downtown Piano, Van Gogh style. The outlines will be ready for you to fill in colors. No charge for this event.

Learn More

SH & CA Annual Dinner

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Honoring our founders. Round House talking with Dick Perue and Elva Evans and other founders of the Museum and the Saratoga Historical & Cultural Association. Dinner Catered by Firewater...

Learn More
Rawlins Updates

Rawlins Updates

Rawlins, WY
15
Followers
86
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rawlins Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Rawlins, WY
Rawlins, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Saratoga, WY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Museum#Rodeo#Piano#W Elm St#Firewater Public House#Round House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Rawlins, WYPosted by
Rawlins Updates

Friday sun alert in Rawlins — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RAWLINS, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rawlins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Rawlins, WYPosted by
Rawlins Updates

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(RAWLINS, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rawlins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.