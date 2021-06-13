Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston, IA

Creston calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 8 days ago

(CRESTON, IA) Creston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Creston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U33gn_0aT3MgO200

Second Saturday Seminar

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 W Howard St, Creston, IA

Military Bounty Lands Notice that the date has been changed from the First Saturday to the Second Saturday to avoid the 4th of July Holiday week-end. Military Bounty Lands: A Bountiful Harvest...

Learn More

Parent Cafe

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Howard St, Creston, IA

Gibson Memorial Library in partnership with SWCC Early Childhood Parents as Teachers will be hostnig three (3) Parent Cafes in June. What is a Parent Cafe? A parent cafe is a chance to... Meet new...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cbu9r_0aT3MgO200

Underwood Varsity Baseball @ Creston

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: 601 W Townline St, Creston, IA

The Creston (IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Underwood (IA) on Friday, June 25 @ 5:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dP0QI_0aT3MgO200

Creston, IA - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage!

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 301 W Adams St, Creston, IA

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? About this event THE FINEST LADIES NIGHT OUT The men of Exotic Legends Male...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwCrR_0aT3MgO200

Creston Arts Festival

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 116 W Adams St, Creston, IA

Creston’s first annual juried art festival for artists and makers to showcase their art and sell it to customers will be Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8:00 - 4:00 p.m. Booths will be set up inside...

Learn More
Creston Dispatch

Creston Dispatch

Creston, IA
27
Followers
97
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Creston, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Live Events#Swcc#Ia Ladies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...