Creston calendar: Coming events

(CRESTON, IA) Creston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Creston area:

Second Saturday Seminar Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 W Howard St, Creston, IA

Military Bounty Lands Notice that the date has been changed from the First Saturday to the Second Saturday to avoid the 4th of July Holiday week-end. Military Bounty Lands: A Bountiful Harvest...

Parent Cafe Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Howard St, Creston, IA

Gibson Memorial Library in partnership with SWCC Early Childhood Parents as Teachers will be hostnig three (3) Parent Cafes in June. What is a Parent Cafe? A parent cafe is a chance to... Meet new...

Underwood Varsity Baseball @ Creston Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: 601 W Townline St, Creston, IA

The Creston (IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Underwood (IA) on Friday, June 25 @ 5:30p.

Creston, IA - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage! Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 301 W Adams St, Creston, IA

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? About this event THE FINEST LADIES NIGHT OUT The men of Exotic Legends Male...

Creston Arts Festival Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 116 W Adams St, Creston, IA

Creston’s first annual juried art festival for artists and makers to showcase their art and sell it to customers will be Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8:00 - 4:00 p.m. Booths will be set up inside...