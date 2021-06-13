Mammoth Lakes events calendar
(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Mammoth Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mammoth Lakes:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Address: 3203 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, CA
Be at Wave Rave at 8am on Go Skateboarding Day for some cream of the crop giveaways! Then head over to Volcom Brothers Skatepark for more fun all day long! •8AM 30 FREE SHOP DECKS FOR THE FIRST 30...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 3029 Chateau Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA
Bowling and Live DJ Spinning the Best Jams and tons of dancing!!!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Address: 6201 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA
Join us LIVE (yes, in person - for real!) on June 15th at Lakanuki in The Village! Doors open at 5pm, first BINGO game is at 6pm ? Donate ahead of time at givebutter.com/june-bingo
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 568 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA
Live music with nationally touring indie folk-rock duo, You Knew Me When, Sunday, July 11th at Distant Brewing in Mammoth Lakes, CA from 7-9PM. Find out more about the band at: www.youknewmewhen.com
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 10400 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA
Celebrate live music again, drink all the craft beer you can handle, and party with your Wailers pals at the 25th Annual Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza August 6-8! We have reserved...