Mammoth Lakes, CA

Mammoth Lakes events calendar

Mammoth Lakes Daily
Mammoth Lakes Daily
 8 days ago

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Mammoth Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mammoth Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn80D_0aT3MfVJ00

GO SKATE DAY!

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 3203 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Be at Wave Rave at 8am on Go Skateboarding Day for some cream of the crop giveaways! Then head over to Volcom Brothers Skatepark for more fun all day long! •8AM 30 FREE SHOP DECKS FOR THE FIRST 30...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4LTs_0aT3MfVJ00

Latin Nights!! Live DJ Orbit!!

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3029 Chateau Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Bowling and Live DJ Spinning the Best Jams and tons of dancing!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0yER_0aT3MfVJ00

June 2021 BINGO Night

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 6201 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Join us LIVE (yes, in person - for real!) on June 15th at Lakanuki in The Village! Doors open at 5pm, first BINGO game is at 6pm ? Donate ahead of time at givebutter.com/june-bingo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKlvL_0aT3MfVJ00

You Knew Me When Live at Distant Brewing

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 568 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Live music with nationally touring indie folk-rock duo, You Knew Me When, Sunday, July 11th at Distant Brewing in Mammoth Lakes, CA from 7-9PM. Find out more about the band at: www.youknewmewhen.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voSn6_0aT3MfVJ00

Mammoth Blues and Brews!

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 10400 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Celebrate live music again, drink all the craft beer you can handle, and party with your Wailers pals at the 25th Annual Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza August 6-8! We have reserved...

ABOUT

With Mammoth Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Mammoth Lakes-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This two-bedroom plus loft Snowcreek V condo is in immaculate turnkey condition. Enjoy the abundance of sunlight with ceiling high windows throughout the living room that provide stellar views of the Sherwin mountains. These views can be seen and enjoyed not only from the within the living room, but also from the kitchen, dining area, and bedrooms. Or step out onto the large deck for your morning coffee or an evening BBQ to continue soaking up the beauty of owning a home within the mountains. With nobody above you, this two-story unit has a spacious layout that has three full bathrooms and laundry. The home has been well cared for and is in great condition. The Snowcreek V complex is well known for its pristine location in the meadow to give owners and renters a more peaceful mountain vibe than what you often find right in town or budded up against the ski area. There are hiking and biking trails that lead to and from the Snowcreek meadow that link into Mammoth Rock Trail. Or head the other direction towards Mammoth Creek and the town’s trail system. Call your local real estate agent today for more information! All property viewings need to follow these rules of entry: bit.ly/2AZM6dl<p><strong>For open house information, contact Eric Leach, NextHome Mammoth Lakes at 760-260-8500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nicely updated condo close to town, restaurants and shops. Studio Loft+2 bathroom layout. Loft has been converted into 2 sleeping spaces. Also has a twin bed in the entry so you can sleep 5-6 comfortably. Comes fully furnished and ready to enjoy! The complex offers 2 hot tubs, pool and sauna. Well run complex with low HOA.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jamie Kelly, Mammoth Lakes Resort Realty at 760-567-0348</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Everything you have been looking for is right here! Newer built condo (2006) conveniently located behind the Village and on the free bus stop to Canyon Lodge. Walk to the Village to all the shops and restaurants, or jump on the trolley to access the ski resort in minutes. This top floor condo sleeps a crowd with 2 large bedrooms and huge loft. Upgraded kitchen, baths, flooring, TVs, appliances, washer/dryer, fireplace, windows, etc... No remodeling needed and sold fully furnished. HOA just completed a beautiful new spa/sauna room steps from your door. Hassle free parking directly our front. Don’t let this one get away. Larger San Sierra condos rarely come on the market. HOA includes cable and internet.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cynthia Fleming, Mammoth Lakes Resort Realty at 760-567-0348</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Turnkey bright mountain retreat ready to enjoy immediately! Fully upgraded end unit with 2 bedrooms/1 bath located in the well maintained La Vista Blanc complex adjacent to Mammoth Creek Park. Convenient access to town bike path and close proximity to Snowcreek Meadow, Mammoth Rock Trail, entertainment, dining, shopping and town shuttle. Low HOA dues currently at $350/month and complex amenities include swimming pool, hot tub, common area laundry and BBQ area. Easy and ample parking. Storage closet right outside the front door. Pellet stove is compliant with local ordinances. Property to be sold fully furnished, subject to inventory. Currently on a nightly rental program. Link here for Posted Rules of Entry... bit.ly/2AZM6dl. The Town of Mammoth Lakes has begun the process to construct and operate a year-round Community Recreation Center at Mammoth Creek Park West - link here for more information... https://www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov/690/Plan-Mammoth-Creek-Park.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Josh Slater, Coldwell Banker Mammoth at 760-934-2562</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Ready for a change? These Mammoth Lakes jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mammoth Lakes: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 2. Sales Associate; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,602 per week; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $83,000/Year; 5. Solo PODS Class-A Driver Position - Up to $1,391/wk; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,189 per week;