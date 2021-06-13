Cancel
Douglas, WY

Live events on the horizon in Douglas

Douglas News Beat
 8 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

The Mid America

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 W Center St, Douglas, WY

𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝑯𝒐𝒓𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝑫𝒆𝒓𝒃𝒚 $41,200 added with Futurity, Derby, Spectaculars, 2 Horse Shows and an Open/Non Pro Stockhorse Challenge!

Modern Macrame at Blend Coffee & Co.

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 813 US-20 BUS, Douglas, WY

Always wanted to learn the basics of macramé?!?! We can help! Join us at Blend Coffee & Co. in Douglas on June 26th at 2pm. We will show you how to get knotty!

Region 6 Preshow and Championship Show

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 W Center St, Douglas, WY

We invite you to join us in Douglas, WY for the 2021 Region 6 Preshow and Championship Show. Added classes for 2021 are Ranch Trail, Ranch Reining, Ranch Conformation, Ranch Versatility, Walk/Trot...

Third Thursday Craft Circle

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Walnut St, Douglas, WY

Crafts event in Douglas, WY by Converse County Library on Thursday, June 17 2021

Children's Author Visit - Casey Rislov

Glenrock, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 506 S 4th St, Glenrock, WY

Hey Kids! Join Miss Rita on June 15th at 10:00 for a visit from children's author Casey Rislov! SADDLE UP AND HOLD ON TIGHT FOR A STORY THAT WILL JANGLE YOUR SPURS AND BLOW YOUR COWBOY HAT CLEAN OFF!

Douglas News Beat

Douglas, WY
With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

