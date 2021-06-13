Live events on the horizon in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, WY) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

The Mid America Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 W Center St, Douglas, WY

𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝑯𝒐𝒓𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝑫𝒆𝒓𝒃𝒚 $41,200 added with Futurity, Derby, Spectaculars, 2 Horse Shows and an Open/Non Pro Stockhorse Challenge!

Modern Macrame at Blend Coffee & Co. Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 813 US-20 BUS, Douglas, WY

Always wanted to learn the basics of macramé?!?! We can help! Join us at Blend Coffee & Co. in Douglas on June 26th at 2pm. We will show you how to get knotty!

Region 6 Preshow and Championship Show Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 W Center St, Douglas, WY

We invite you to join us in Douglas, WY for the 2021 Region 6 Preshow and Championship Show. Added classes for 2021 are Ranch Trail, Ranch Reining, Ranch Conformation, Ranch Versatility, Walk/Trot...

Third Thursday Craft Circle Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Walnut St, Douglas, WY

Crafts event in Douglas, WY by Converse County Library on Thursday, June 17 2021

Children's Author Visit - Casey Rislov Glenrock, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 506 S 4th St, Glenrock, WY

Hey Kids! Join Miss Rita on June 15th at 10:00 for a visit from children's author Casey Rislov! SADDLE UP AND HOLD ON TIGHT FOR A STORY THAT WILL JANGLE YOUR SPURS AND BLOW YOUR COWBOY HAT CLEAN OFF!