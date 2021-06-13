Houghton events calendar

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houghton area:

2021 Hockey Power Skating Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:50 AM

Address: Student Development Complex Room 142, 500 MacInnes Drive, Houghton, MI

Registration opens May 1 for Hockey Power Skating. This four-week program is open to 8U-14U players with prior hockey experience and a minimum level of skating. You can expect repetition in drills...

Bereavement Support Group Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 901 W Sharon Ave #1, Houghton, MI

Grieving for a loved one is a process. Recognizing your need to talk is one of the steps. Ask for support when you want it, and accept help when its offered.

2021 Co-ed Junior Mountain Biking Camp Week 2 Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: Mill Rd, Houghton, MI

Registration is open for Co-ed Jr Mountain Biking Camp June 27- July 1, 2021. Open to boys and girls ages 13 to 17, Michigan Tech's Junior Mountain Biking Camp offers three to six hours of riding...

Football: Summer 2021 Little Huskies Camp - Grades 4-6 Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Join Michigan Tech's awesome staff & varsity athletes on the gridiron for 2 action-packed days of offensive & defensive skills stations & plenty of game time! Open to grades 4-6.

BOW Isle Royale Kayak Adventure Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 E Lakeshore Dr, Houghton, MI

Travel to Isle Royale National Park for a kayaking adventure featuring beautiful wilderness surrounded by Lake Superior! Participants should be experienced sea kayak paddlers who are looking to...