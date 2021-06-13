Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton, MI

Houghton events calendar

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 8 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houghton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZFyr_0aT3Mdjr00

2021 Hockey Power Skating

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:50 AM

Address: Student Development Complex Room 142, 500 MacInnes Drive, Houghton, MI

Registration opens May 1 for Hockey Power Skating. This four-week program is open to 8U-14U players with prior hockey experience and a minimum level of skating. You can expect repetition in drills...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixlkc_0aT3Mdjr00

Bereavement Support Group

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 901 W Sharon Ave #1, Houghton, MI

Grieving for a loved one is a process. Recognizing your need to talk is one of the steps. Ask for support when you want it, and accept help when its offered.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjKZ9_0aT3Mdjr00

2021 Co-ed Junior Mountain Biking Camp Week 2

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: Mill Rd, Houghton, MI

Registration is open for Co-ed Jr Mountain Biking Camp June 27- July 1, 2021. Open to boys and girls ages 13 to 17, Michigan Tech's Junior Mountain Biking Camp offers three to six hours of riding...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCewB_0aT3Mdjr00

Football: Summer 2021 Little Huskies Camp - Grades 4-6

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Join Michigan Tech's awesome staff & varsity athletes on the gridiron for 2 action-packed days of offensive & defensive skills stations & plenty of game time! Open to grades 4-6.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vRIc_0aT3Mdjr00

BOW Isle Royale Kayak Adventure

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 E Lakeshore Dr, Houghton, MI

Travel to Isle Royale National Park for a kayaking adventure featuring beautiful wilderness surrounded by Lake Superior! Participants should be experienced sea kayak paddlers who are looking to...

Learn More
Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
11
Followers
100
Post
992
Views
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton, MI
Houghton, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Isle Royale National Park#Mi Rrb#Mi Registration#Mi Grieving#Sun Jun#Michigan Tech#Mi Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Houghton, MIPosted by
Houghton Digest

Top Houghton sports news

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Houghton sports. For more stories from the Houghton area, click here.
Houghton, MIPosted by
Houghton Digest

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(HOUGHTON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houghton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!