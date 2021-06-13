Cancel
North Manchester, IN

North Manchester events coming soon

North Manchester Today
 8 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) North Manchester is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkR8k_0aT3Mcr800

Red Hot Revival & VBS 4 Kids

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:59 PM

Address: 1002 East St Rd. 114, North Manchester, IN

RED HOT REVIVAL @ 7PM NIGHTLY & CFC VBS 4 KIDS 7//12-7/16 M-F @ 7PM NIGHTLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaLmM_0aT3Mcr800

NMPL: Cookies and Canvas

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

Spend an evening painting at NMPL in a relaxing and fun environment! This class is for teens and adults ages 13+ and requires registration. Class size is limited so painting reservations are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBiRD_0aT3Mcr800

Chillz Event

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1302 W State Rd 114, North Manchester, IN

Join us on the Chillz lawn at 1pm for tie dyeing and ice cream! All “Mr. Chillz” ice cream scoops will be free during this program so head on over for some fun. NMPL will provide items to tie dye...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1q7H_0aT3Mcr800

Benefit for Bonnie

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 108 W Main St, North Manchester, IN

Our good friend and Wrecker from before we were ever the Murphy Wrecks, is battling cancer. Bonnie Hileman is the sweetest lady you could ever hope to meet, who has spent her life going out of her...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtFq6_0aT3Mcr800

Al-Anon Family Group

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 407 N Sycamore St, North Manchester, IN

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

