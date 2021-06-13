Cancel
Moab, UT

Live events Moab — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 8 days ago

(MOAB, UT) Live events are coming to Moab.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Moab area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3sUA_0aT3Ma5g00

Fall Hiking in Moab's (Utah) Canyon Country

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 217 E Center St, Moab, UT

We’ll spend the week in Moab, UT, sharing a house and exploring Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, renting a van and traveling to day hikes in the area. We’ll share in the cost of the house...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scoHj_0aT3Ma5g00

Our Village Community Garden Volunteer Days

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ahoy! Our Village Community Garden workdays open to all lads, lassies, old salts, and soily hearties! Come join the crew to check out some sweet plants, hang with some gardeners, and pillage some...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfW4Q_0aT3Ma5g00

New DJ Orientation

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Have you ever thought about becoming a volunteer DJ for KZMU? If so please attend orientation to learn about the station and the process for becoming a DJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090US4_0aT3Ma5g00

2021 NCC MOAB Adventure

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

PLACEHOLDER for this year's excursion. Look fwd for future updates/edits. UPDATE 2/20/2021: Hi NCC Jeepers; Appears that there are issues with obtaining accomodations, starting with your leaders...

Bears Ears National Monument MTB/Gravel

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Note: All Climate Ride tours allow you to select Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota as the beneficiary of your fundraising efforts.

Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

