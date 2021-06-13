Live events Moab — what’s coming up

(MOAB, UT) Live events are coming to Moab.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Moab area:

Fall Hiking in Moab's (Utah) Canyon Country Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 217 E Center St, Moab, UT

We’ll spend the week in Moab, UT, sharing a house and exploring Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, renting a van and traveling to day hikes in the area. We’ll share in the cost of the house...

Our Village Community Garden Volunteer Days Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ahoy! Our Village Community Garden workdays open to all lads, lassies, old salts, and soily hearties! Come join the crew to check out some sweet plants, hang with some gardeners, and pillage some...

New DJ Orientation Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Have you ever thought about becoming a volunteer DJ for KZMU? If so please attend orientation to learn about the station and the process for becoming a DJ.

2021 NCC MOAB Adventure Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

PLACEHOLDER for this year's excursion. Look fwd for future updates/edits. UPDATE 2/20/2021: Hi NCC Jeepers; Appears that there are issues with obtaining accomodations, starting with your leaders...

Bears Ears National Monument MTB/Gravel Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Note: All Climate Ride tours allow you to select Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota as the beneficiary of your fundraising efforts.