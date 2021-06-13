Cancel
Gunnison, CO

Gunnison calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Gunnison Voice
Gunnison Voice
 8 days ago

(GUNNISON, CO) Gunnison is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gunnison area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udxTF_0aT3MYH600

The Gunni Grinder

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

The Gunni Grinder is on Saturday September 11, 2021. It includes the following events: The Gunni Grinder 118 +/- mile ride/race, The Gunni 30 fun ride, and The Gunni 60 (ish).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lJDB_0aT3MYH600

Night One…. An Evening with Yonder Mountain String Band

Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

This is the first night of a two night run with Yonder Mountain Sting Band at the Ranch. Ease the camper in, and let's get tribe together!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9roX_0aT3MYH600

Craft Time for Kids 6 and Up - Session 1

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 N Wisconsin St, Gunnison, CO

Join us each Wednesday from 1-2 pm as we get creative around this year’s summer reading program theme, Tails & Tales. This week’s craft: Bubble Party: Bubbles, Wands and Bubble Science...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3bg3_0aT3MYH600

Wacky Wednesdays! (ages 7-10)

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Gunnison, CO

Wednesdays, June 9th & 23rd, July 7th & 21st, August 4th & 18th. Middle School (Ages 11 – 13): 4:00 – 5:30 pm. Featuring a new and unique project each day, students will have the opportunity to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alW0g_0aT3MYH600

PHRESH - Phish Tribute

Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

Phish isn't back on tour just yet, but we know you're jones' to get bounce around the room with us!

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison, CO
ABOUT

With Gunnison Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Gunni Grinder#Bubble Party#Middle School
