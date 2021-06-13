Cancel
Libby, MT

Coming soon: Libby events

(LIBBY, MT) Libby is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Libby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35a1VU_0aT3MWVe00

Thompson Lakes Christian Retreat

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Summit Life Church is having church at Thompson Lake Christian Retreat Sunday, June 13. Join us for a day full of family fun!!! Worship at 11, lunch to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ql1Dq_0aT3MWVe00

Full Moon Paddle and Yoga on Lake Pend Oreille

Clark Fork, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Would you like to have a nature filled and active evening on Lake Pend Oreille? This mini-adventure will make a great memory for your 2021 SUMMER. Come solo or with a group, we welcome you. This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Y9lQ_0aT3MWVe00

Bull Lake MT

Troy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 14891 Bull Lake Rd, Troy, MT

Event in Troy, MT by Kelly Hughes Band on Saturday, June 26 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTPW0_0aT3MWVe00

Worship Rehearsal

Clark Fork, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 136 Calvary Way, Clark Fork, ID

Wed 6 Oct, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Worship Team Practice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORLIA_0aT3MWVe00

Let's Go Birding!

Troy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: Troy, MT

FREE! Call to register: (208) 263-9471 One of the fastest growing pastimes nationwide, birding is an awe-inspiring means of connecting with the natural world around us. This program will bring...

ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

