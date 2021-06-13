Events on the Ferriday calendar

(FERRIDAY, LA) Live events are coming to Ferriday.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ferriday:

LOUISIANA BLOWOUT starring AVAIL HOLLYWOOD Ferriday, LA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1101 First Street, Ferriday, LA 71334

LOUISIANA BLOWOUT BASH starring AVAIL HOLLYWOOD in FERRIDAY, LA. Purchase your tickets today! For more info call 512.200.8722

Jeffrey Dallet Natchez, MS

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 207 High St, Natchez, MS

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music. Dallet has won awards for his songwriting, winning an Akedamia best folk song award for his song "Gypsy...

Soul Food Fusion Festival -NTZ Natchez, MS

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Event by Soul Food Fusion Festival Natchez on Friday, June 18 2021 with 147 people interested.

J-Rock Invasion: Live at Natchez Little Theatre Natchez, MS

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:15 AM

Address: 319 Linton Ave, Natchez, MS

J-Rock Invasion live at Natchez Little Theatre with headliners L'Arc~en~Ciel, Alice Nine and Coldrain, with special guests Spyair & Scandal

Beau Pre Fall Four-Ball Natchez, MS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 40 Club Dr, Natchez, MS

36-hole four-ball tournament held annually at Beau Pre Country Club. Teams whose players are 60 years of age and higher play from shorter tees. Field limited to the first 72 teams entered, with...