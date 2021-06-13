Events on the La Junta calendar

(LA JUNTA, CO) La Junta is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Junta:

First Church VBS 2021 La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 E 20th St, La Junta, CO

Kids of all ages up to 13 are welcome to join us this year for our annual VBS. This year's theme is Wilderness Escape! Please REGISTER online or pickup a registration form in the church office!

Story and Take-n-Make La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

10-11am LJ City Park Stories: ~Saving Fiona by Thane Maynard ~The Tale of the Mandarin Duck by Bette Midler ~125 True Stories of Amazing Animals by National Geographic Kids Take-n-Make: Compass...

"Furballs" W/ Beth Epley La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 AM

“FURBALLS” Beth Epley Music, stories and fun for all ages!! Event held at La Junta City Park14th St Gazebo.

Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center, Raptor center come and meet real birds of prey. Event held at La Junta city park 14th st gazebo.

La Junta, CO Concealed Carry Class La Junta, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 26980 U.S. 50, La Junta, CO 81050

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.