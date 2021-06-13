Homer events coming soon

(HOMER, AK) Live events are coming to Homer.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Homer:

Kharacters - August 7th Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Kharacters - August 7th at Homer, Alaska, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 09:00 pm

Lives Well Lived: Virtual Film Screening and Live Q&A Homer, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3779 Bartlett Street, Homer, AK 99603

Join us for a free online screening of Lives Well Lived followed by a Zoom Q&A with the filmmaker, Sky Bergman

Co-Dependents Anonymous Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 126 W Pioneer Ave #1, Homer, AK

An anonymous fellowship whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. Contact:(907) 756-3104

Homer Farmers' Market Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1155 Ocean Dr, Homer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM (Starting from July 7th) Location: Ocean Drive, Across