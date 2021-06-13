Cancel
Homer, AK

Homer events coming soon

Homer Bulletin
Homer Bulletin
(HOMER, AK) Live events are coming to Homer.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Homer:

Kharacters - August 7th

Homer, AK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Kharacters - August 7th at Homer, Alaska, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 09:00 pm

Lives Well Lived: Virtual Film Screening and Live Q&A

Homer, AK

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3779 Bartlett Street, Homer, AK 99603

Join us for a free online screening of Lives Well Lived followed by a Zoom Q&A with the filmmaker, Sky Bergman

Co-Dependents Anonymous

Homer, AK

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 126 W Pioneer Ave #1, Homer, AK

An anonymous fellowship whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. Contact:(907) 756-3104

Homer Farmers' Market

Homer, AK

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1155 Ocean Dr, Homer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM (Starting from July 7th) Location: Ocean Drive, Across

With Homer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

