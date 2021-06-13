Cancel
Big Sandy, MT

Big Sandy calendar: Events coming up

Big Sandy Bulletin
Big Sandy Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BIG SANDY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Big Sandy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Sandy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSB1K_0aT3MPKZ00

Northern Ag Research Center's Annual Field Day and Chamber Agribusiness Ag Appreciation Dinner

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: Fort Cir, Havre, MT

Networking event in Havre, MT by Northern Ag Research Center on Tuesday, June 29 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JU3YB_0aT3MPKZ00

Hall of Fame Backyard BBQ

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 13th St W, Havre, MT

Join us for the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction! Celebrate brothers and former Lights Football players Kyle Samson and Marc Samson for their outstanding contribution to MSUN Athletics! This will be a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkGe8_0aT3MPKZ00

Old Station Brewing

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 1st St, Havre, MT

Old Station Brewing at Old Station Brewing Co., 140 First Street, Havre, MT, US 59501, Havre, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkaPv_0aT3MPKZ00

Graveside service

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Here is David Keeley’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More

2133: More Time Teaching, Less Time Disciplining — GTCC

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 13th St W, Havre, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2133 TITLE: More Time Teaching, Less Time Disciplining DESCRIPTION: This 2-day workshop will explore...

Learn More
