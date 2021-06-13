Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 8 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Nantucket is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nantucket area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnVHo_0aT3MOh400

Tea Party Kits curated by Leith Kinney & Lemon Press

Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 41 Main Street, Nantucket, MA 02554

$60 per Kit | Pick-Up Time & Location: Wednesday, July 14 between 1-2 p.m. | Lemon Press Nantucket

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veFNN_0aT3MOh400

Dreamland Kids Barnaby Bear 3 - Nantucket, MA 2021

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Water St, Nantucket, MA

Dreamland Kids and Barnaby Bear! We are excited to offer this very special partnership with Author Wendy Rouillard of The Barnaby Bear Book Series. Designed for 4-7 year olds, Dreamland Kids will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8hhb_0aT3MOh400

Bartlett's Farm

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket, MA

Please go to Bartlett’s Farm TO GO or visit our website to place grocery orders for curbside pickup for all of your favorite items, and check for updates on Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42r2Bl_0aT3MOh400

SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) — Nantucket Film Festival

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

The untold story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring never-before-seen performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & The Family Stone, and scores of others. The unreleased...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p25yb_0aT3MOh400

Lego Time at Nantucket Family Resource Cener

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Join us at Nantucket Family Resource Center for a time of playing and building with Legos! Lego building blocks are provided, but feel free to bring your own to use! Open to all ages! For...

Learn More
Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket, MA
10
Followers
82
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Government
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Nina Simone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem Cultural Festival#Stand Up Comedy#Ma 02554#Sun Jun#Legos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Nantucket, MAPosted by
Nantucket Voice

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(NANTUCKET, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nantucket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.