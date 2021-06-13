Nantucket calendar: What's coming up

(NANTUCKET, MA) Nantucket is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nantucket area:

Tea Party Kits curated by Leith Kinney & Lemon Press Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 41 Main Street, Nantucket, MA 02554

$60 per Kit | Pick-Up Time & Location: Wednesday, July 14 between 1-2 p.m. | Lemon Press Nantucket

Dreamland Kids Barnaby Bear 3 - Nantucket, MA 2021 Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Water St, Nantucket, MA

Dreamland Kids and Barnaby Bear! We are excited to offer this very special partnership with Author Wendy Rouillard of The Barnaby Bear Book Series. Designed for 4-7 year olds, Dreamland Kids will...

Bartlett's Farm Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket, MA

Please go to Bartlett’s Farm TO GO or visit our website to place grocery orders for curbside pickup for all of your favorite items, and check for updates on Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) — Nantucket Film Festival Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

The untold story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring never-before-seen performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & The Family Stone, and scores of others. The unreleased...

Lego Time at Nantucket Family Resource Cener Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Join us at Nantucket Family Resource Center for a time of playing and building with Legos! Lego building blocks are provided, but feel free to bring your own to use! Open to all ages! For...