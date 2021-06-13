Cancel
Caribou, ME

Live events on the horizon in Caribou

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 8 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Live events are lining up on the Caribou calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Caribou area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235p4d_0aT3MNoL00

1st Annual Groomer Classic

Limestone, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 487 W Gate Rd, Limestone, ME

Come join us on June 26 @ Limestone Country Club in our efforts to raise money to purchase new grooming equipment at the 1st Annual Groomer Classic. This is a 4 man golf scramble. Entry fee is $40...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVkJF_0aT3MNoL00

14th Annual Gun Show and Museum of Guns

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 19 Main St, Caribou, ME

2021 Annual Gun Show Saturday Sept. 18 8am-5pm Sunday Sept. 19 9am-2pm Admission: $7.00 per person Kids Under 12 are Free For Contact Information: Dick Fortier – 496-1221 E-mail; bearfortier@gmail.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CN5jA_0aT3MNoL00

Half Marathon Relay

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Running Races 2021 - 2022 : September Relay Half marathons held in Maine 2 races

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpsMr_0aT3MNoL00

LWAC 2021 Plant Sale

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 133 Fort Fairfield Rd, Caribou, ME

Join us Friday June 18th Saturday June 19th Time 8-noon both days We are looking forward to seeing you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atw48_0aT3MNoL00

The Moose Is Loose At Loring

Limestone, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: Limestone, ME

Loring Air Force Base was near and dear to so many before closing in 1994. For those who served, it was their home away from home. While the winters could be long and cold, the hearts of all were...

Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

