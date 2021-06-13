Live events on the horizon in Devils Lake

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Live events are coming to Devils Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Devils Lake:

Harley Hog Rally Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND

This is the 2006 Harley Davidson Rally. All Day Event.

Michael Pink @ Proz Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 6th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Michael Pink will be playing at Proz from 7-11pm on August 20th!

Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 48th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

The 8th Annual Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run will be held on Friday, August 20th – Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. This Devils Lake motorcycle event is held at Peterson...

Lake Region Out of the Darkness Walk Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 14th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Our community has always been the heart of the Out of the Darkness Walks. Your safety and well-being will always be our top priority, and while we remain hopeful that we'll be able to gather in...

Bobber's/Proz Lakeside at the Cove w/JimWhiteLive! Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1012 Woodland Drive, Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake's #1 place to Drink, Eat, Boat , Fish, and Ride! And JimWhiteLive!