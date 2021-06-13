Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devils Lake, ND

Live events on the horizon in Devils Lake

Posted by 
Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 8 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Live events are coming to Devils Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Devils Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhAF2_0aT3MMvc00

Harley Hog Rally

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND

This is the 2006 Harley Davidson Rally. All Day Event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQdQi_0aT3MMvc00

Michael Pink @ Proz

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 6th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Michael Pink will be playing at Proz from 7-11pm on August 20th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38m3sx_0aT3MMvc00

Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 48th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

The 8th Annual Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run will be held on Friday, August 20th – Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. This Devils Lake motorcycle event is held at Peterson...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgMm2_0aT3MMvc00

Lake Region Out of the Darkness Walk

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 14th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Our community has always been the heart of the Out of the Darkness Walks. Your safety and well-being will always be our top priority, and while we remain hopeful that we'll be able to gather in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rr9m_0aT3MMvc00

Bobber's/Proz Lakeside at the Cove w/JimWhiteLive!

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1012 Woodland Drive, Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake's #1 place to Drink, Eat, Boat , Fish, and Ride! And JimWhiteLive!

Learn More
Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
15
Followers
87
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Devils Lake, ND
Government
City
Devils Lake, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Harley Davidson Rally#Ride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Devils Lake, NDPosted by
Devils Lake Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Devils Lake

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Devils Lake: 1. Laborer; 2. Travel CT Tech - $1,875 per week; 3. Line Cook; 4. Insurance Sales Advisor; 5. Oncology (Onc) Travel Nurse RN - $35.46/Hour $1418/Weekly; 6. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly; 7. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available; 8. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $57.00/Hour $2280/Weekly; 9. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1740/wk); 10. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,814 per week;
Devils Lake, NDPosted by
Devils Lake Digest

This is the cheapest gas in Devils Lake right now

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Devils Lake area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 803 College Dr N. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Holiday at 137 Us-2 W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Devils Lake, NDPosted by
Devils Lake Digest

Weather Forecast For Devils Lake

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Devils Lake: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

A drop-by-drop look at Lake Mead vs. Lake Las Vegas

After having spent last summer cooped up indoors, many of you no doubt are itching to feel the sun on your skin. But, since this is Nevada and most of the “outdoors” is a scorched-earth nightmare every summer, being in or near a lake is probably your best bet. We’re not exactly Minnesota here, so this is a look at how Lake Mead, one of the largest manmade lakes in the world, and Lake Las Vegas, one of the largest manmade lakes in Southern Nevada, compare.
Devils Lake, NDPosted by
Devils Lake Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Devils Lake

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Devils Lake: 1. CDL A Delivery Driver-$8500 Sign-on Bonus; 2. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell Cigna, Oscar, Teledoc, and more; 3. ND - CT Technologist - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 4. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver; 5. Travel Nurse RN - OR Circulate - $2,096 per week; 6. ND-RN OR RN - $49.68 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT*; 7. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $57.00/Hour $2280/Weekly; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1788.48 / Week; 9. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 10. Outside Agricultural Sales Representative;
Devils Lake, NDPosted by
Devils Lake Digest

Job alert: These Devils Lake jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Devils Lake: 1. Field Director, B2B Sales; 2. Part Time and On Call Maintenance Technician; 3. ND - CT Technologist - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 4. Fast Track to Management Financial Professional; 5. Line Cook; 6. Part-time Custodian; 7. CDL A Delivery Driver-$8500 Sign-on Bonus; 8. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1943.2 / Week; 10. Post Anastesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $47.12/Hour $1885/Weekly;