Steele calendar: Events coming up

(STEELE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Steele calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Steele area:

Grandpa Dan's Memorial Fishing Tourney Steele, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 114 1st St NW, Steele, ND

Grandpa Dan's Memorial Fishing Tourney is on Facebook. To connect with Grandpa Dan's Memorial Fishing Tourney, join Facebook today.

Dakota Youth Camp Medina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 4848 36th St SE, Medina, ND

Dakota Youth Camp. July 26th-30th at Crystal Springs Youth Camp We've got another exciting camp gearing up for 2021 with all the lake activities you can handle: tubing, boating, kayaking, canoeing...

Ranching, Carbon and Climate-How Agriculture can be part of the Solution Hazelton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: West of Hazelton Cenex Station, 4 miles west on 64th St SE, park at cell tower, Hwy 34, Hazelton, ND 58544

North Dakota grasslands are gaining national importance as carbon sinks. Learn from ranchers and scientists about new opportunities.

TechnoCamp 2021 Dawson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 833 Grassick Ln, Dawson, ND

To register, download and fill out the application. Email completed form to marcy.szarkowski@annecenter.org or mail to Marcy Szarkowski, 701 3rd St NW, Jamestown, ND 58401

Junior Camp Medina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4848 36th St SE, Medina, ND

For students completing 2nd-3rd grade. Junior camp is designed for the youngest campers. They are sure to create fun and meaningful memories during their four day stay at Crystal Springs! They...