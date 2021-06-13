Cancel
Steele, ND

Steele calendar: Events coming up

Steele News Alert
 8 days ago

(STEELE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Steele calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Steele area:

Grandpa Dan's Memorial Fishing Tourney

Steele, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 114 1st St NW, Steele, ND

Grandpa Dan's Memorial Fishing Tourney is on Facebook. To connect with Grandpa Dan's Memorial Fishing Tourney, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZvjf_0aT3ML2t00

Dakota Youth Camp

Medina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 4848 36th St SE, Medina, ND

Dakota Youth Camp. July 26th-30th at Crystal Springs Youth Camp We've got another exciting camp gearing up for 2021 with all the lake activities you can handle: tubing, boating, kayaking, canoeing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44llV4_0aT3ML2t00

Ranching, Carbon and Climate-How Agriculture can be part of the Solution

Hazelton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: West of Hazelton Cenex Station, 4 miles west on 64th St SE, park at cell tower, Hwy 34, Hazelton, ND 58544

North Dakota grasslands are gaining national importance as carbon sinks. Learn from ranchers and scientists about new opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvvEs_0aT3ML2t00

TechnoCamp 2021

Dawson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 833 Grassick Ln, Dawson, ND

To register, download and fill out the application. Email completed form to marcy.szarkowski@annecenter.org or mail to Marcy Szarkowski, 701 3rd St NW, Jamestown, ND 58401

Junior Camp

Medina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4848 36th St SE, Medina, ND

For students completing 2nd-3rd grade. Junior camp is designed for the youngest campers. They are sure to create fun and meaningful memories during their four day stay at Crystal Springs! They...

Steele News Alert

Steele, ND
ABOUT

With Steele News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Steele, NDPosted by
Steele News Alert

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(STEELE, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Steele. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.