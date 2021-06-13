Live events Tuskahoma — what’s coming up
(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Live events are coming to Tuskahoma.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tuskahoma:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 15632 SE Highway #2, Tuskahoma, OK
A free motorcycle camping get-together for beginners to experts alike. All bikes and riders are welcome. Check event page for updates! Just like in 2020, there will be two events. The first will...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: OK-1 Scenic, Talihina, OK
STREETBIKES COAST2COAST is hosting it's 4th Annual Talimena Ride to the Oklahoma/Arkansas Mountains & National Scenic Byways August 2021. We will lodge at the Cookson Cabin with Lake Front view...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM
Address: 50884 US-271, Talihina, OK
Fly in hosted by Britton Shaw in the Talimena State Park in Wister, OK.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 4628 NW 1027th Ave, Wilburton, OK
Guided 20-Mile Hike and 2 nights of camping at Robber's Cave State Park. We will park at the cave, do the 7-mile loop + the multi-use trail. Camp at Coon Creek Camp. Hike the rest of the multi-use...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 300 W Main St, Wilburton, OK
Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.