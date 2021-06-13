Cancel
Evant, TX

Evant events calendar

Evant Today
(EVANT, TX) Evant is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:

NRA Basic Pistol

Jonesboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 3501 Co Rd 213, Jonesboro, TX

Small class on private facility. I keep all my classes small to maximize individual attention. This is a great course for all gun owners, but especially useful for all the NEW gun owners over the...

CCPRNOKILL ADOPTION EVENT

Gatesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2217 E Main St, Gatesville, TX

Low Cost Adoption Event. Held at Coryell County Pet Rescue Indoors and Outdoors when weather permits. All are welcome. Bring your pets. You are welcome to bring your pets that need to be adopted...

Diabetes Self Management – Gatesville

Gatesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 412 E Main St, Gatesville, TX

Do you struggle with diabetes? Learn what you can do to manage your health. Diabetes Self-Management Class is free but space is limited. Topics covered include: Understanding the Disease Selecting...

Music at The Safari - John Prather

Evant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 S, US-281, Evant, TX

Music event in Evant, TX by Evant Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, August 14 2021

Brandon Rhyder Live at The Grain Drafthouse in Hamilton, TX

Hamilton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 110 S Bell St, Hamilton, TX

Musica event in Hamilton by Brandon Rhyder on Vennari, Ghjugnu 25 2021

ABOUT

With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

