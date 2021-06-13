Live events on the horizon in Richfield

(RICHFIELD, ID) Live events are lining up on the Richfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richfield area:

Tylor & The Train Robbers - Mahoney’s June 24 Bellevue, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 PM

We are thrilled to welcome back Tylor and the Train Robbers, Thursday, June 24th. As always this will be an outside show. Free and family-friendly Tylor & the Train Robbers, a Boise Idaho based...

Mahoney’s 2021 Summer Concert Series Bellevue, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Join us for our Summer Concert Series - Starting June 17th. Free and family friendly - Most Shows start at about 6:30. June 17th -Magic Circus - A "Magical" Night of music June 24th - Tylor and...

Buddy DeVore & The Faded Cowboys at Mahoney’s - July 29 Bellevue, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Music event in Bellevue, ID by Buddy DeVore and Mahoney's Bar and Grill on Thursday, July 29 2021

Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering Shoshone, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 S Beverly St, Shoshone, ID

Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering held in Shoshone Idaho the 3rd weekend in Shoshone Idaho featuring award winning entertainers.

Luncheon and Auction with Special Guest Shadrach Feild Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Gooding Pro Rodeo’s annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink Luncheon and Auction August 20, 2021 11:30 - 3:00 Special Guest: Shadrach Feild All proceeds benefit North Canyon Medical Center Community...