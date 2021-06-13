Verdigre calendar: Events coming up
(VERDIGRE, NE) Verdigre is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Verdigre area:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM
June 24, 1971 Elsie and her late husband Rudy opened the doors of Monowi Tavern. June 25, 2021 we will be celebrating 50 years and 1 day with Elsie! Please come, SURPRISE, and celebrate Elsie with...
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Address: 247 NE-12, Niobrara, NE
Annual Christmas Craft Fair, quilt raffle, kids' activities and a visit with Santa, Soup/sandwich lunches available, poinsettias for sale, lots of drawings for prizes! Always the first Saturday of...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Address: 708 State St, Creighton, NE
Visitors to the celebration take part in a road rally, legion baseball tournament, free swimming, ice cream social, a family day in the park rib-fest, grand parade, kiddie parade, road rally...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 53138 NE-12, Niobrara, NE
Event in Niobrara, NE by VGA Nebraska on Saturday, September 25 2021