Silverton, TX

What’s up Silverton: Local events calendar

Silverton Times
 8 days ago

(SILVERTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Silverton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silverton:

41st Sandhills Celebration 2021

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find tickets to all live music, concerts, tour dates and festivals in and around Plainview in 2020 and 2021. Discover when your favorite artists are next coming to Plainview or browse upcoming...

Boy Scout Plainview Area Golf Tournament

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 2902 W 4th St, Plainview, TX

Copyright © 2020 Plainview Chamber of Commerce - All Rights Reserved | Website Designed by Your Web Pro LLC

Panhandle Parade of Breeds Junior Livestock Show*

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Locate store hours, directions, address and phone number for the Tractor Supply Company store in Plainview, TX. We carry products for lawn and garden, livestock, pet care, equine, and more!

Hale on Wheels Cycling Event X

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The information about this race is based on information provided by the organisers or found on the official website of the event. Always check the official website for up-to-date information. If...

PHCC Summer Chess Camp

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

3-day camp for kids who know how to play (July 13-15), and a 1-day camp for absolute beginners (July 16).

Silverton, TX
ABOUT

With Silverton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

