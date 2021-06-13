Live events coming up in Ridgeway

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Ridgeway.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ridgeway area:

Back to Basics Livestock Show Eagleville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 22708 W 182nd St, Eagleville, MO

All livestock must be owned and cared for by youth in Jr. Breed, 4-H or FFA projects. Honor System here. Showing out of trailers, No pens. Bring your bedding, Wash rack available. Bring your own...

Diagonal Varsity Softball @ Lamoni Lamoni, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:15 PM

Address: 202 N Walnut St, Lamoni, IA

The Lamoni (IA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Diagonal (IA) on Thursday, July 1 @ 7:30p.

Rumble at Thunder Valley Bethany, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: Thunder Valley Raceway - 23326 E, US Hwy 136, Bethany, MO

Vintage Drags- Car Show- Swap Meet - Thunder Valley Drag Strip Bethany Missouri

Pinecone Succulent Art Lamoni, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 108 S Chestnut St, Lamoni, IA

Back by popular demand....Join Naturalist Kayla in making a fun art piece using pinecones! Pick a bright color for your frame, paint some pinecones to look like succulents, add some artificial...

Goo Goo Dolls at Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO Bethany, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 389 S 39th St, Bethany, MO

Music event in Bethany, MO by Events Only on Monday, August 2 2021