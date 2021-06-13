Cancel
Ridgeway, MO

Live events coming up in Ridgeway

Posted by 
Ridgeway News Flash
Ridgeway News Flash
 8 days ago

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Ridgeway.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ridgeway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUaES_0aT3M8eh00

Back to Basics Livestock Show

Eagleville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 22708 W 182nd St, Eagleville, MO

All livestock must be owned and cared for by youth in Jr. Breed, 4-H or FFA projects. Honor System here. Showing out of trailers, No pens. Bring your bedding, Wash rack available. Bring your own...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BL4JH_0aT3M8eh00

Diagonal Varsity Softball @ Lamoni

Lamoni, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:15 PM

Address: 202 N Walnut St, Lamoni, IA

The Lamoni (IA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Diagonal (IA) on Thursday, July 1 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIOJe_0aT3M8eh00

Rumble at Thunder Valley

Bethany, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: Thunder Valley Raceway - 23326 E, US Hwy 136, Bethany, MO

Vintage Drags- Car Show- Swap Meet - Thunder Valley Drag Strip Bethany Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rvu9O_0aT3M8eh00

Pinecone Succulent Art

Lamoni, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 108 S Chestnut St, Lamoni, IA

Back by popular demand....Join Naturalist Kayla in making a fun art piece using pinecones! Pick a bright color for your frame, paint some pinecones to look like succulents, add some artificial...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kji6W_0aT3M8eh00

Goo Goo Dolls at Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Bethany, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 389 S 39th St, Bethany, MO

Music event in Bethany, MO by Events Only on Monday, August 2 2021

Ridgeway News Flash

Ridgeway News Flash

Ridgeway, MO
ABOUT

With Ridgeway News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

