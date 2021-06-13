Live events coming up in Abiquiu

(ABIQUIU, NM) Abiquiu has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abiquiu:

Fee Free Day Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM

Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection...

Infant & Toddler Discussion Group Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 3540 Orange St, Los Alamos, NM

Infant & Toddler Discussion Group offers expectant parents and parents/caregivers of infants/toddler the opportunity to connect and explore timely topics. For expecting parents and...

Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint Abiquiu, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708 Highway, US-84, Abiquiu, NM

Engaging the Future: Conversations with Goodman Fellowship Artists Ohkay Owingeh, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The Museum of Indian Arts + Culture (MIAC) invites you to the second iteration of our new lecture series, Engaging the Future: Conversations with Goodman Fellowship Artists. This series will be an...

Choosing Conscious Elderhood Abiquiu, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708 Highway, US-84, Abiquiu, NM

It is in the natural world that we can most easily remember that which is authentic and natural in ourselves, and thus gain an eagle’s eye view of our place and potential in the larger web of...