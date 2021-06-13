What’s up Loa: Local events calendar
(LOA, UT) Loa has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Loa:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 800 West 200 South, Richfield, UT 84701
A two day conference providing advanced training on domestic and sexual violence intervention and responses.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM
July 2nd - 4th, Antimony Utah. Relaxing sound bath and meditation Hiking Build a sweat lodge, participate in cleansing ceremony Ho'Oponopono Angel Whispers activity Skills Workshop (fire starting...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 44 W 100 N, Richfield, UT
Bring a yoga mat, pillow, blanket, etc.. anything that will make you feel comfortable and relaxed. 10 slots available. Registration available through ticket link! Cacao is a Sacred plant medicine...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 70 Westview Dr, Richfield, UT
The Pool Training Academy's classroom experience is specially designed by our award-winning staff of instructors to maximize your pool and spa knowledge. The relaxed presentation encourages open...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM
Address: 700 South Main Street, Richfield, UT 84701
This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.