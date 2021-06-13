What’s up Loa: Local events calendar

(LOA, UT) Loa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Loa:

Overcoming Challenges: Improve Response to Domestic&Sexual Violence Victims Richfield, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 800 West 200 South, Richfield, UT 84701

A two day conference providing advanced training on domestic and sexual violence intervention and responses.

Sweat lodge Healing and Nature Exploration Retreat Antimony, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

July 2nd - 4th, Antimony Utah. Relaxing sound bath and meditation Hiking Build a sweat lodge, participate in cleansing ceremony Ho'Oponopono Angel Whispers activity Skills Workshop (fire starting...

From The Heart Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 44 W 100 N, Richfield, UT

Bring a yoga mat, pillow, blanket, etc.. anything that will make you feel comfortable and relaxed. 10 slots available. Registration available through ticket link! Cacao is a Sacred plant medicine...

Pool Operator Course Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 70 Westview Dr, Richfield, UT

The Pool Training Academy's classroom experience is specially designed by our award-winning staff of instructors to maximize your pool and spa knowledge. The relaxed presentation encourages open...

Richfield Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Richfield, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 700 South Main Street, Richfield, UT 84701

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.