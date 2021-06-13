Terreton calendar: Events coming up
(TERRETON, ID) Live events are lining up on the Terreton calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Terreton area:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 688 N 4200 E, Rigby, ID
Join us the last weekend of June and the first three weekends of July at Krupp Scout Hollow for the 2021 East Idaho Renaissance Faire. Knight's Tournament: With weapon in hand, armor-clad knights...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 950 Pier View Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
All-You-Can-Eat frozen treats at Scooper Bowl 2021 on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Snake River Landing - Idaho Falls
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Roberts Great Community Celebration Noon -Vendors in Mustang Park Noon - Kids Games Mustang Park 5:00 P.M.Parade 7:00 P.M. Street Dance in front of B.J.s Bayou with Food and Drinks available 9:00...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: W 7th S, Rexburg, ID
THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM
This class is taught by the ESS 204 class. Enjoy a variety of styles such as Yoga, HIIT, Circuit, Cross Training, Pump-It and more. Visit campusrec.byui.edu to register.