Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terreton, ID

Terreton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 8 days ago

(TERRETON, ID) Live events are lining up on the Terreton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Terreton area:

2021 East Idaho Renaissance Faire

Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 688 N 4200 E, Rigby, ID

Join us the last weekend of June and the first three weekends of July at Krupp Scout Hollow for the 2021 East Idaho Renaissance Faire. Knight's Tournament: With weapon in hand, armor-clad knights...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kv8sH_0aT3M3F400

Idaho Falls Scooper Bowl 2021

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 950 Pier View Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

All-You-Can-Eat frozen treats at Scooper Bowl 2021 on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Snake River Landing - Idaho Falls

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyT5x_0aT3M3F400

Market Lake Day 2021 208-228-3220

Roberts, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Roberts Great Community Celebration Noon -Vendors in Mustang Park Noon - Kids Games Mustang Park 5:00 P.M.Parade 7:00 P.M. Street Dance in front of B.J.s Bayou with Food and Drinks available 9:00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUzRl_0aT3M3F400

Drop-In at the Ropes Course

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: W 7th S, Rexburg, ID

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYBoj_0aT3M3F400

Spring Fitness Class: Aerobics

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

This class is taught by the ESS 204 class. Enjoy a variety of styles such as Yoga, HIIT, Circuit, Cross Training, Pump-It and more. Visit campusrec.byui.edu to register.

Learn More
Terreton Digest

Terreton Digest

Terreton, ID
7
Followers
167
Post
877
Views
ABOUT

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
City
Rigby, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Terreton, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Street Dance#Krupp Scout Hollow#W 7th S#Byu#Yoga Hiit Circuit#Cross Training#Campusrec Byui Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.