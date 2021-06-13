Parksville events calendar

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Parksville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parksville:

Virtual Field Trips Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 307 W Broadway St, Danville, KY

Join us as we take you on a virtual tour of some unique places around Kentucky! June 5: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill https://youtu.be/9zvmixHhM20 June 26: Perryville Battlefield State Park July...

Halloween Festival Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 207 S Buell St, Perryville, KY

Perryville First Annual Halloween Festival! Costume Parade, Carnival Games, Coffin Race, Haunted Walk - Join us for this Family Friendly Event!

Basket Weaving Class Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 105 E Walnut St, Danville, KY

Learn to weave a basket at Farmer's Market. Activity includes a book and a voucher to spend at the Market. Limited space. Activity is free. Children age 9 -11.

Back To School event Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 S Bragg St, Perryville, KY

202 S. Bragg Street Perryville, KY 40468 859-332-8721 info@perryvillebaptist.org Office Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 am -2:00 pm Sunday School: 9:30 am Sunday Service: 10:30 am & 6:00 pm Wednesday Service...

Christmas During the Civil War Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

On November 27, the Perryville Battlefield will open the exhibit Christmas during the Civil War which will run from November 27 to January 2. Park Manager Bryan Bush will give a 45 minute lecture...