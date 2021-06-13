Sterling City calendar: Coming events

(STERLING CITY, TX) Live events are coming to Sterling City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sterling City:

Bodysnatcher San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1421 West Beauregard Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76901

Bodysnatcher, Left to Suffer, Boundaries, and Mouth for War with support from A Blessing's Curse, Pisspoor, and Soothsayer

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Angelo, TX 76901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Blood Drive - Colorado City Community Colorado City, TX

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 997 I-20, Colorado City, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive in Colorado City at the Mitchell Co. Hospital (997 I-20) from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

Let the Good Times Boil Colorado City, TX

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Let the Good Times Boil at The Mitchell County Hospital Foundation Fundraiser Saturday, June 26, 2021! The Copper Press 401 Oak Street, Colorado City Tickets are $50 per person. Reserved tables...

Let's Help Pepe! Uriel Talamantes Benefit Garden City, TX

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 117 Myrl St, Garden City, TX

Join us on June 19, 2021, in Garden City, TX, for an indoor corn hole tournament, steak dinner, and a live acoustic Texas Country concert. About this event Let's help Pepe continue to care his...