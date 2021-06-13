Cancel
Ashland, KS

Ashland calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ashland Times
Ashland Times
 8 days ago

(ASHLAND, KS) Live events are coming to Ashland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ashland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxGLP_0aT3LxBM00

Twilight Kids! Free Summer Film Series

Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Join us for the Twilight Kids! Free Summer Film Series! 20 free films are made possible by our generous sponsors Haviland Broadband, Kiowa County Health Department, and Centera Bank! All films...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KW0DF_0aT3LxBM00

Red Cross Blood Drive

Protection, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Power Red: A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aBs9_0aT3LxBM00

COFFEE & CARS

Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Bring your Custom Car, Hot Rod, Sports Car, Truck or Whatever... LET'S HAVE SOME COFFEE & TALK CARS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLVks_0aT3LxBM00

National Day of Volunteer Youth Ministry Training - Youth Core Ministries

Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 E Garfield Ave, Greensburg, KS

Youth Core Ministries, US - Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dxGh_0aT3LxBM00

Celebration in the Park

Buffalo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, OK

07/04 to 07/04 2021 - Celebration in the Park meta Celebration Park, Buffalo , OK Entertainment: 1 stage - R (music types: BG CY OT CR GP) ?? # of Exhibitors: tba Juried: no Prize Money: na

Ashland Times

Ashland Times

Ashland, KS
ABOUT

With Ashland Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

