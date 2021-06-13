Ashland calendar: What's coming up

(ASHLAND, KS) Live events are coming to Ashland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ashland area:

Twilight Kids! Free Summer Film Series Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Join us for the Twilight Kids! Free Summer Film Series! 20 free films are made possible by our generous sponsors Haviland Broadband, Kiowa County Health Department, and Centera Bank! All films...

Red Cross Blood Drive Protection, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Power Red: A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B...

COFFEE & CARS Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Bring your Custom Car, Hot Rod, Sports Car, Truck or Whatever... LET'S HAVE SOME COFFEE & TALK CARS!

National Day of Volunteer Youth Ministry Training - Youth Core Ministries Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 E Garfield Ave, Greensburg, KS

Youth Core Ministries, US - Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Celebration in the Park Buffalo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, OK

07/04 to 07/04 2021 - Celebration in the Park meta Celebration Park, Buffalo , OK Entertainment: 1 stage - R (music types: BG CY OT CR GP) ?? # of Exhibitors: tba Juried: no Prize Money: na