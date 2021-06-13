Cancel
Glen Ullin, ND

Glen Ullin calendar: Coming events

Glen Ullin Voice
 8 days ago

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Glen Ullin is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glen Ullin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1oAy_0aT3LuXB00

2021 DWC

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Beulah Bay Rd, Beulah, ND

2021 DWC Tournament 190 2 Person Team 7/22-Rules Meeting - Beulah Bay - 4pm - 6pm 7/23 & 7/24 - 2021 DWC Tournament @ Beulah Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5vqu_0aT3LuXB00

Mystery Island VBS 2021 PVCOG

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2200 2nd Ave NW, Beulah, ND

Is there just one God? . . . Who is God? . . . What is God like? . . . Does God love me? . . . Can I know God? Our kids grapple with questions like these every day. At Mystery Island, we’ll...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftEMl_0aT3LuXB00

Livestock Show

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 5935 County 20, Beulah, ND

Open livestock all species show. Will also have a dairy division judged by Brandie Doll. Pre-registration will be online, look for information after the Top of Dakota Sale in April.. Camping and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOUpg_0aT3LuXB00

Storytime

Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373BTB_0aT3LuXB00

Main Drag

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Fun family event to drag main! Bring your classic cars, golf carts, moped, or every day wheels! Drag main, stop shop, visit and eat! Second Friday of every month!!!

ABOUT

With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

