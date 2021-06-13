Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburg, NH

Coming soon: Pittsburg events

Posted by 
Pittsburg Bulletin
Pittsburg Bulletin
 8 days ago

(PITTSBURG, NH) Pittsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgpmC_0aT3LteS00

NH-VT Covered Bridge Half-Marathon

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

The NH - VT Covered Bridge Half Marathon and Relay has a lot to offer to all members of the family. From the serious competitor, to the casual enthusiast, learn how this community event is the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1JYo_0aT3LteS00

Great Art on Screen - The Hermitage

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 14 Carriage Ln, Colebrook, NH

A spectacular documentary event tours through St. Petersburg's state Hermitage Museum. A wonderful complex of buildings with the largest collection of paintings in the world, to retrace two and a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKphH_0aT3LteS00

All Four One, One For All 2021 Series

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Calling all cyclilst from here and abroad!! A new show just rolled into town! FOUR dates in FOUR different seasons along ONE route and you have to pick ONE bike! For sure a Fat bike makes sense in...

Learn More

Half Marathon, 16.2, & 5K:

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

The NH - VT Covered Bridge Half Marathon and Relay has a lot to offer to all members of the family. From the serious competitor, to the casual enthusiast, learn how this community event is the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304wUm_0aT3LteS00

Family Bonfire

Canaan, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Gale St, Canaan, VT

On the third Friday of each month during the summer of 2021, we are hosting a family bonfire! It's a time to hang out with your community and have some fun. There will be a campfire and lawn...

Learn More
Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg, NH
12
Followers
164
Post
700
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsburg Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, NH
City
Pittsburg, NH
City
Colebrook, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pittsburg, NHPosted by
Pittsburg Bulletin

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pittsburg

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pittsburg: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Analytical Chemist; 3. Family Medicine job in NH; 4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch;