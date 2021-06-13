Coming soon: Pittsburg events

(PITTSBURG, NH) Pittsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburg:

NH-VT Covered Bridge Half-Marathon Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

The NH - VT Covered Bridge Half Marathon and Relay has a lot to offer to all members of the family. From the serious competitor, to the casual enthusiast, learn how this community event is the...

Great Art on Screen - The Hermitage Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 14 Carriage Ln, Colebrook, NH

A spectacular documentary event tours through St. Petersburg's state Hermitage Museum. A wonderful complex of buildings with the largest collection of paintings in the world, to retrace two and a...

All Four One, One For All 2021 Series Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Calling all cyclilst from here and abroad!! A new show just rolled into town! FOUR dates in FOUR different seasons along ONE route and you have to pick ONE bike! For sure a Fat bike makes sense in...

Half Marathon, 16.2, & 5K: Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

The NH - VT Covered Bridge Half Marathon and Relay has a lot to offer to all members of the family. From the serious competitor, to the casual enthusiast, learn how this community event is the...

Family Bonfire Canaan, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Gale St, Canaan, VT

On the third Friday of each month during the summer of 2021, we are hosting a family bonfire! It's a time to hang out with your community and have some fun. There will be a campfire and lawn...