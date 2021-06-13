Indian Lake events coming up

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Indian Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Indian Lake area:

Mohawk & Abenaki Art Market Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

This year brings a new look to the museum’s renowned Annual Mohawk and Abenaki Art Market. With a focus on Indigenous artists from New York State and Canada, you can see the rich cultural heritage...

Concert: classical pianist Anna Shelest Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 3446 NY-28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Classical Pianist Anna Shelest Sat., June 26, 7:30 pm Limited […]

Rustic 2021 Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Shopping event by Rustic Fair at Potters Resort on Friday, September 10 2021

Yoga for Cyclists with Michele Pearsall North River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 39 Garnet Hill Rd Section 2, North River, NY

Join us on Saturday, June 19 at 3 pm for our Yoga for Cyclists class with Michele Pearsall. Designed for beginners, advanced yogis, cyclists and everyone in between, let us help you begin or...

Yoga & Weight Combo Class Every Thursday North River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 39 Garnet Hill Rd Section 2, North River, NY

Join us every Thursday at 9 am for our Yoga & Weight Combo Class with Michele Pearsall. This one-hour yoga class encompasses both yoga flow and functional fitness activity. Class Description Yoga...