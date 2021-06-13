Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Lake, NY

Indian Lake events coming up

Posted by 
Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 8 days ago

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Indian Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Indian Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFUJt_0aT3Lslj00

Mohawk & Abenaki Art Market

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

This year brings a new look to the museum’s renowned Annual Mohawk and Abenaki Art Market. With a focus on Indigenous artists from New York State and Canada, you can see the rich cultural heritage...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LP6q_0aT3Lslj00

Concert: classical pianist Anna Shelest

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 3446 NY-28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Classical Pianist Anna Shelest Sat., June 26, 7:30 pm Limited […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJSGT_0aT3Lslj00

Rustic 2021

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Shopping event by Rustic Fair at Potters Resort on Friday, September 10 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h56mH_0aT3Lslj00

Yoga for Cyclists with Michele Pearsall

North River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 39 Garnet Hill Rd Section 2, North River, NY

Join us on Saturday, June 19 at 3 pm for our Yoga for Cyclists class with Michele Pearsall. Designed for beginners, advanced yogis, cyclists and everyone in between, let us help you begin or...

Learn More

Yoga & Weight Combo Class Every Thursday

North River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 39 Garnet Hill Rd Section 2, North River, NY

Join us every Thursday at 9 am for our Yoga & Weight Combo Class with Michele Pearsall. This one-hour yoga class encompasses both yoga flow and functional fitness activity. Class Description Yoga...

Learn More
Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
13
Followers
172
Post
433
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
City
North River, NY
City
Indian Lake, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Live Events#Art Market#Indigenous#Garnet Hill Rd Section 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Yoga
Related
Indian Lake, NYPosted by
Indian Lake Post

Single-family homes for sale in Indian Lake

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Indian Lake, NYPosted by
Indian Lake Post

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Indian Lake

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indian Lake: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | GERI (Contract); 3. Housekeeper; 4. Design Engineer; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 6. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 7. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 9. Nurse 2 Hamilton County;
Indian Lake, NYPosted by
Indian Lake Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Indian Lake

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indian Lake: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,300-$1,400/Week; 2. Remote Sales Position; 3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 4. Service Technician; 5. Design Engineer; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 7. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 8. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions Available - Earn 51 CPM;
Indian Lake, NYPosted by
Indian Lake Post

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Indian Lake

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indian Lake: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Remote Sales Position; 3. Housekeeper; 4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 8. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;