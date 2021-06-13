Ashley events calendar

(ASHLEY, ND) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ashley:

Public Input Meeting Zeeland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 510 Main Ave, Zeeland, ND

Public input for ideas for ESSER (COVID impact money) spending and the ZPS return to learning plan. The regular school board meeting will follow.

Alumni Street Dance Edgeley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 504 Main St, Edgeley, ND

Meet your friends at Coach's and dance to the sounds of Matt Aakre & the Dirty Little Secret.

Kristi Goldade @ Sizzling Summer Days Ashley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Music event by Kristi Goldade on Saturday, June 19 2021

Wissmann Family Singing Herreid, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 208 Elm St, Herreid, SD

You don't want to miss this!! Sunday, June 20th starting at 6:30pm, the Wissmann Family will be with us for a special event that you will be sure to love. This amazing family of 13 children and...