Coming soon: Culbertson events

(CULBERTSON, NE) Live events are coming to Culbertson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Culbertson area:

Southern Fryed McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: N Highway 83, McCook, NE

Southern Fryed at Lighthouse Marina, N Highway 83 (Hugh Butler Lake), McCook, NE, US 69001, Mccook, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 6000 Club House Dr, McCook, NE

State match play championship for Nebraska boys. The championship consists of an 18-hole stroke-play qualifier after which 32 players are seeded according to their qualifying score for the match...

District Horse Show- McCook McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

You can get more information at: https://4h.unl.edu/horse/district-shows Flyer for McCook District Show: https://unl.box.com/s/udzsdsfxey3v48gprjpmeohhu8azwz0t. Show Schedule...

Patriotic Canvas McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Red, white and blue is always in style. This patriotic themed door hanger is 1 foot x 1 foot and made of quality outdoor material, enabling it to withstand the weather year round. Instructor is...

Michelle's Tri Sprint Triathlon McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Michelle's Tri Sprint Triathlon takes place June 26, 2021 in McCook, Nebraska. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread