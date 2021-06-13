Lewistown events calendar
(LEWISTOWN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Lewistown calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM
Address: 6434 Shelby Co Rd 150, Bethel, MO
Save the date for a special service on the evening of July 3rd as we celebrate FREEDOM - with changed lives at a Heartland Recovery Program graduation, followed by fireworks for our nation's...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO
Sports event in Lewistown, MO by Three Pines Golf Course on Thursday, August 26 2021
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 28036 215th St, Canton, MO
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. $20. per ATV $30. per UTV $5. per passengers unless playing poker, then $20. Ride trails for the day, play poker, 50/50 drawing, Support Relay for Life. FOR MORE INFO OR TO...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO
Junior Achievement is hosting our first ever golf tournament. Come out have a great time and help children in our community.