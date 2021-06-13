Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown Voice

Lewistown events calendar

Posted by 
Lewistown Voice
Lewistown Voice
 8 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Lewistown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLdxj_0aT3Lp7Y00

July 3rd Salute to Freedom

Bethel, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 6434 Shelby Co Rd 150, Bethel, MO

Save the date for a special service on the evening of July 3rd as we celebrate FREEDOM - with changed lives at a Heartland Recovery Program graduation, followed by fireworks for our nation's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvrcC_0aT3Lp7Y00

Northeast Missouri Golf Association - Three Pines #2

Lewistown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO

Sports event in Lewistown, MO by Three Pines Golf Course on Thursday, August 26 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Win2_0aT3Lp7Y00

RELAY FOR LIFE ATV POKER RUN

Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 28036 215th St, Canton, MO

9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. $20. per ATV $30. per UTV $5. per passengers unless playing poker, then $20. Ride trails for the day, play poker, 50/50 drawing, Support Relay for Life. FOR MORE INFO OR TO...

Learn More

1st Annual JA Golf Tournament

Lewistown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO

Junior Achievement is hosting our first ever golf tournament. Come out have a great time and help children in our community.

Learn More
Lewistown Voice

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown, MO
6
Followers
156
Post
361
Views
ABOUT

With Lewistown Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Event#Mo Save#Mo Sports#Atv#Utv#Mo Junior Achievement
Related