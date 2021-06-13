Cancel
Happy, TX

Happy calendar: Coming events

Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 8 days ago

(HAPPY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Happy calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Happy:

Medalist Tour: West 420

Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1850 Co Rd 16, Tulia, TX

Medalist Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 11-19 with intermediate level tournament experience and a wide range of playing ability. Medalist Tour tournaments are 18-hole...

College of Engineering Open House at NSO

Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:15 PM

Address: WTAMU, Canyon, TX 79015

Please allow us to welcome you to the College of Engineering at West Texas A&M University during an Open House at New Student Orientation.

Mystery Movie on the Lawn

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2401 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

We'll provide the popcorn, flick, and fun for the "Mystery" Movie on the Lawn. The movie will start at dark. Check out our Facebook Page for clues to what movie it is. (Hint check out this event...

2021 Cox Davis Reunion

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

2021 Cox Davis Reunion at Canyon, Texas, United States on Thu Jun 24 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Jun 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

First Responders and Veterans Night

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Veterans and First Responders Night June 18th Use code FirstResp21 for 20% off your ticket purchase Police, Fire, EMTs, Medical Workers and Govt Officials are welcome to share in a night at the...

