Theodosia events coming soon

(THEODOSIA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Theodosia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Theodosia:

Rock'n The River presented by The Grr Lead Hill, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 9299-9001, AR-14, Lead Hill, AR

Rock'n The River presented by The Grr ! Just a lil heads up on our annual event in October this year. Rock N The River! 3 Days Under, Souls Awakened, Weapons Of God, Bred 4 War, Becoming Sons, The...

Flippin Farmers Market 2021 Flippin, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Brings local farmers and artisans together to provide produce, products and fun! Fridays 2-6 from May 21, 2021 – October 1, 2021 at Flippin’s Hickey Park big red pavilion. This year we’ve also...

Dad's Day Car Show, Concert, Power Force, Family Fun Bull Shoals, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1017 Central Blvd, Bull Shoals, AR

Join us at the AMP in Cotter Arkansas for this fun-filled afternoon of free events dedicated to Dad's, but fun for the entire family. All day door raffle with cash prizes, summer games, awesome...

Fryaking – July 10, 2021 Tecumseh, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO

Fryaking – July 10, 2021 Kayak – Canoe – Tube We will all drive to Dawt Mill Resort and arrive no later than 9:15 AM. (It’s about a 2 hour drive from Battlefield.) You need to reserve your boat...

River Pretty Writers Retreat 18 Tecumseh, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO

River Pretty Writers Retreat is a writing intensive program that offers generative workshops in poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction.