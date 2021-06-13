Events on the Green River calendar

(GREEN RIVER, UT) Green River is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Green River:

Book Club Green River, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 85 S Long St, Green River, UT

exas, 1934. Millions are out of work and a drought has broken the Great Plains. Farmers are fighting to keep their land and their livelihoods as the crops are failing, the water is drying up, and...

USU Eastern Drone Camp 2021- Green River Utah High School Green River, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 455 400 North Street, Green River, UT 84525

3 Day USU Eastern Drone Camp - Green River, Utah

Desert Dreams Thompson, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: County road & 6, Thompson Springs, UT 84540

Desert Dreams is a Music and Art Festival focused on amazing music, quality experiences, and the beautiful outdoors.

Diva Adventure Retreat - Green River Green River, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Hastings Road, Green River, UT 84525

Get out of your comfort zone to find your courage on a wilderness adventure in Green River, Utah, June 24th-June 27th, 2021!