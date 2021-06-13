Cancel
Green River, UT

Events on the Green River calendar

Green River Today
 8 days ago

(GREEN RIVER, UT) Green River is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Green River:

Book Club

Green River, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 85 S Long St, Green River, UT

exas, 1934. Millions are out of work and a drought has broken the Great Plains. Farmers are fighting to keep their land and their livelihoods as the crops are failing, the water is drying up, and...

USU Eastern Drone Camp 2021- Green River Utah High School

Green River, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 455 400 North Street, Green River, UT 84525

3 Day USU Eastern Drone Camp - Green River, Utah

Desert Dreams

Thompson, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: County road & 6, Thompson Springs, UT 84540

Desert Dreams is a Music and Art Festival focused on amazing music, quality experiences, and the beautiful outdoors.

Diva Adventure Retreat - Green River

Green River, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Hastings Road, Green River, UT 84525

Get out of your comfort zone to find your courage on a wilderness adventure in Green River, Utah, June 24th-June 27th, 2021!

ABOUT

With Green River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Green River, UT
Green River Today

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Green River

(GREEN RIVER, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Green River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Green River, UT
Green River Today

Survey pinpoints Green River's cheapest diesel

(GREEN RIVER, UT) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Green River, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Green River area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 1775 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.62 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 1775 W Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.67.
Green River, UT
Green River Today

Green River is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(GREEN RIVER, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Green River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.