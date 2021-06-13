Ridgway calendar: What's coming up

(RIDGWAY, IL) Live events are lining up on the Ridgway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ridgway:

10-Year Reunion for the Harrisburg High School Class of 2010 Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1110 Shawnee Hills Rd, Harrisburg, IL

The Harrisburg High School Class of 2010 10-Year Reunion will be held on a Saturday, this fall, 2021 (actual date TBD based off of when Homecoming 2021 will be scheduled, & as soon as we know the...

Heritage Festival 2021 Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3575 College Rd, Harrisburg, IL

The biggest event on SIC's campus is back this fall! The dates have moved to the third weekend in October. This is a great opportunity to knock out some early holiday shopping and support local...

TPB @ Norris City Legion Norris City, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 200 E 2nd St, Norris City, IL

TPB @ Norris City American Legion at American Legion Post 109, 200 E Second ST PO Box 286, Norris City, IL, US 62869, Norris City, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Mamma Mia! by Jr. Falcon Productions Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3575 College Rd, Harrisburg, IL

Don't miss Mamma Mia! by Jr. Falcon Productions including some SIC students as well! Email jr.falcon.sic@gmail.com or call 841-4649 to order your tickets! Adults - $10, Students - $8

Shawnee Sasquatch Festival Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 50 IL-145, Harrisburg, IL

Join the community of Harrisburg for our 1st Annual Shawnee Sasquatch Festival. This event is brought to the City by various community organizations and business partners for whom we are grateful...