We're officially in the third act of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, the tie-in comic that has mashed up the iconic Epic Games game with characters and elements from DC Comics. The event series has captivated fans by throwing Batman, Catwoman, and other DC characters straight into Fortnite's battle royale, as well as showing the circumstances outside of the loop of the game itself. As fans who have been reading the series know, not every Fortnite character has made it out of the ordeal alive — and it certainly looks like that was the case in the series' most recent issue as well. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5, from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Christian Duce, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!