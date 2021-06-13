Cancel
Great River, NY

What’s up Great River: Local events calendar

Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
(GREAT RIVER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Great River calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great River:

Sitcom Trivia

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 927a Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY

Join us for Sitcom Trivia! Wednesday, June 23rd at 7pm!

In The Groove at The Oakdale Yacht Club

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 520 Shore Dr, Oakdale, NY

Music event in Oakdale, NY by In The Groove on Friday, July 9 2021 with 105 people interested.

OUTDOOR BEACH MEET UP AND GENERAL MEETING at EAST ISLIP MARINA 333 BAYVIEW AVE, EAST ISLIP, NY 11730

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 333 Bayview Ave, East Islip, NY

Weather permitting , all members of the Giuseppe A Nigro Lodge will get together for a pre-meeting visit starting at 5:00 PM. The general Meeting will start at 6:30 PM. Hope to see everyone there !

The Amputee Support Group at Momentum at South Bay for Rehabilitation and Nursing (East Islip, NY)

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 340 E Main St, East Islip, NY

Meets at Momentum at South Bay for Rehab and Nursing on the FOURTH Thursday of each month at 12:30pm-1:30pm. Momentum/South ... Read More

Bob Pinnola @ Bayside Clam Bar on July 24th, Noon to 3pm

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 Bayview Ave, East Islip, NY

Bob Pinnola is back at Bayside for acoustic music overlooking the Great South Bay in the East Islip Marina @ Bayside Clam Bar. Always fun.

