What’s up Great River: Local events calendar
(GREAT RIVER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Great River calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great River:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 927a Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY
Join us for Sitcom Trivia! Wednesday, June 23rd at 7pm!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 520 Shore Dr, Oakdale, NY
Music event in Oakdale, NY by In The Groove on Friday, July 9 2021 with 105 people interested.
OUTDOOR BEACH MEET UP AND GENERAL MEETING at EAST ISLIP MARINA 333 BAYVIEW AVE, EAST ISLIP, NY 11730
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Address: 333 Bayview Ave, East Islip, NY
Weather permitting , all members of the Giuseppe A Nigro Lodge will get together for a pre-meeting visit starting at 5:00 PM. The general Meeting will start at 6:30 PM. Hope to see everyone there !
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Address: 340 E Main St, East Islip, NY
Meets at Momentum at South Bay for Rehab and Nursing on the FOURTH Thursday of each month at 12:30pm-1:30pm. Momentum/South ... Read More
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 300 Bayview Ave, East Islip, NY
Bob Pinnola is back at Bayside for acoustic music overlooking the Great South Bay in the East Islip Marina @ Bayside Clam Bar. Always fun.