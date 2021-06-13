Cancel
Curtis, NE

Events on the Curtis calendar

Curtis Digest
 8 days ago

(CURTIS, NE) Live events are coming to Curtis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Curtis:

2021 Frontier County Fair and Rodeo

Stockville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Stockville, NE

The 2021 Frontier County Fair will be packed with fun events for the entire family.

Relay For Life 2021

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 410 20th St, Gothenburg, NE

Hope is the buzz word for the 27th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County. Area Relayers have chosen the theme of “2021 – Our Year Of Hope” with the event planned for...

Gothenburg Farmers Market

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Thursdays, 4:30PM - 6:30PMLocation: Ehmen Park, 15th and Avenue F, Gothenburg, NE

Marking Nebraska: A presentation by Jeff Barnes

Cambridge, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

The rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers is the subject of a Butler Memorial Library presentation for...

Parker McCollum With Guest Kyle Park

Stockville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

PARKER McCOLLUM - Country superstars aren't made overnight. Not the ones that last, at least. Instead, they're built the old-school way: show by show, fan by fan, and song by song. Just ask Parker...

Curtis Digest

Curtis, NE
ABOUT

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

