Port Washington, NY

South Maryland Avenue Named S.F. Falconer’s Way

By Port News Staff
portwashington-news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS.F. Falconer’s Florist has been a pillar in Port Washington for more than 100 years. Located in the same location on South Maryland Avenue, for over a century, the well-known Florist has serviced many of Port’s families, whether for wonderful occasions, as graduations, baptisms, weddings, holidays, as well as sad events of family members. The family dedication of giving personal attention, allowing needs of individuals to be taken care of, and contributing to so many of the town’s organizations has never wavered. Those who have known the Falconer’s know that they have a personal touch, like no other. Satisfaction is their goal; commitment, the key.

portwashington-news.com
