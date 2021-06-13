Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coleville, CA

Coleville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Coleville Post
Coleville Post
 8 days ago

(COLEVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Coleville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coleville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgY7m_0aT3LGfT00

BFEF Bridgeport Trout Tournament

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the event website for the most up-to-date information. The Bridgeport Trout Tournament is a family friendly event and everyone is encouraged...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMF9S_0aT3LGfT00

Alta Alpina Challenge

Markleeville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Come experience the beauty of the Northern Sierra Nevada Mountainsa and Lake Tahoe area at Alta Alpina Cycling Club's annual ride. Alta Alpina Challenge:Riding the Wild Sierra offers a ride for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dro8l_0aT3LGfT00

Cowgirl Art Rodear with Trinity Seely

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 68 Twin Lakes Rd, Bridgeport, CA

A Gather to Honor Cowgirls, Western Art, Music and Poetry

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146Bc4_0aT3LGfT00

Five Night Photography Workshop, With Bodie!

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 323 Main St, Bridgeport, CA

Learn and practice how to capture the Milky Way rise, Milky Way arch panoramas, star trails, and more in this five-night workshop featuring two practice nights in the area including Yosemite along...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1bC5_0aT3LGfT00

Wylder Happenings: Live Music

Hope Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 14255 CA-88, Hope Valley, CA

Wylder Happenings: Live Music is on Facebook. To connect with Wylder Happenings: Live Music, join Facebook today.

Learn More
Coleville Post

Coleville Post

Coleville, CA
8
Followers
170
Post
297
Views
ABOUT

With Coleville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CA
City
Hope Valley, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
City
Coleville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Sierra Nevada#The Northern Sierra#Alta Alpina Challenge#Western Art#Sun Jun#Wylder Happenings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Coleville, CAPosted by
Coleville Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(COLEVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coleville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!