Coleville calendar: Coming events

(COLEVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Coleville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coleville area:

BFEF Bridgeport Trout Tournament Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the event website for the most up-to-date information. The Bridgeport Trout Tournament is a family friendly event and everyone is encouraged...

Alta Alpina Challenge Markleeville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Come experience the beauty of the Northern Sierra Nevada Mountainsa and Lake Tahoe area at Alta Alpina Cycling Club's annual ride. Alta Alpina Challenge:Riding the Wild Sierra offers a ride for...

Cowgirl Art Rodear with Trinity Seely Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 68 Twin Lakes Rd, Bridgeport, CA

A Gather to Honor Cowgirls, Western Art, Music and Poetry

Five Night Photography Workshop, With Bodie! Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 323 Main St, Bridgeport, CA

Learn and practice how to capture the Milky Way rise, Milky Way arch panoramas, star trails, and more in this five-night workshop featuring two practice nights in the area including Yosemite along...

Wylder Happenings: Live Music Hope Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 14255 CA-88, Hope Valley, CA

Wylder Happenings: Live Music is on Facebook. To connect with Wylder Happenings: Live Music, join Facebook today.